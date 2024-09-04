Home > Entertainment Rock 92.9 Is Now on a Different Station — Without Adam 12 Rock 92.9 listeners will have to tune into a different station to listen to their favorite radio hosts. By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 4 2024, 5:05 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@adamciiadamxii

Radio station 92.9 was previously Boston's rock station, playing classic rock all day long. But the station is facing a big change — and listeners will have to tune into a different station if they want to continue to support Rock 92.9.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, Bloomberg Radio will be streaming through the 92.9 radio station, which is a very different vibe from the original station's sound. But Rock 92.9 isn't disappearing — it's just going to a different station. What happened to 92.9? Here's what you need to know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Rock 92.9?

Unfortunately, 92.9 will soon be switching to Bloomberg Radio, though Rock 92.9 listeners will just have to switch to a different station to get the same music they're used to. “Rock 92.9 along with Dave and Chuck the Freak will be heard on 92.9 WBOS-FM HD2, 106.1 FM, WRCA 1330 AM and on the Rock 92.9 App and stream,” a press release about the switch states, per The Boston Herald.

Though fans will just have to tune into a different channel to hear the station's offerings, this is not the only big change the station is experiencing. According to the outlet, Adam 12 has also departed the station following the change, with his last day being on Sept. 3. He has not yet announced if he will be moving to a different station; other than Adam, the cast for Rock 92.9 will remain the same.