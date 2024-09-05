Rock 92.9 Is Gone — Where Can You Listen to Dave and Chuck the Freak Now?
Rock 92.9 listeners will have to tune into a different station to listen to Dave and Chuck the Freak.
In late August 2024, Beasley Media Group announced that Boston's Rock 92.9 FM station would soon be replaced by Bloomberg Radio. The switch officially occurred on Sept. 4, with most of Rock 92.9's programming finding a new venue.
For fans of Dave and Chuck the Freak, the big question is: What happened to the show? Where can listeners tune in these days? Keep reading to find out.
What happened to Dave and Chuck the Freak?
As part of the transition, Dave and Chuck the Freak, along with other Rock 92.9 content, has moved to make way for Bloomberg. Beasley Media Group stated that this change aims to expand Bloomberg's "presence in the region" and "bring even more listeners [to] Bloomberg's in-depth coverage of the financial markets and beyond."
But don't worry — the Dave and Chuck the Freak show hasn't disappeared! You can still catch the show on other frequencies and platforms, including 92.9 WBOS-FM HD2, 106.1 FM, WRCA 1330 AM, the ROCK 92.9 app, as well as audio streaming services like Spotify and Apple podcasts.
Most listeners are not thrilled about the switch, though some remain hopeful. On the radio show's official subreddit, many fans pointed out that the podcast format provides notable benefits (even though live call-ins are no longer an option).
"That's how I usually listen to it and you [can fast] forward through the commercials," one Redditor said, adding that there is "no news or traffic, and you can listen to it anytime."
A second Reddit user agreed, writing, "I listen on the podcast addict app and it works out pretty well. Far fewer commercials than the radio."
A third Redditor suggested that everyone should "start listening on Spotify to boost those numbers and maybe when their station goes down, they will go the podcast route."