Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Deadliest Catch

What Happened to 'Deadliest Catch' Deckhand Oj Ganuelas? He's Been a Fan Favorite

He has not been featured in a lot of episodes over the past four seasons, but when he does make an appearance, it's usually an impactful one.

Sheridan Singleton - Author
By

Published Sept. 4 2024, 6:32 p.m. ET

Oj Ganuelas poses in between two drums full of crabs
Source: Instagram @ojongskie_21

There is a good portion of humanity that will gladly spend their last few dollars on some sumptuous crab legs. What we often don't think about is what it took to get those crab legs from the sea to the table. Deadliest Catch has told the story of the people behind the crabs for 20 seasons since it first premiered in 2005, giving its viewers a glimpse into just how difficult crabbing season is. Now, longtime viewers have become armchair specialists who have very strong opinions about the show.

Article continues below advertisement

With the fandom comes the favorites and least favorites. Fans have their favorite vessels, favorite captains, and even favorite crew members. In fact, viewers often empathize with the deckhands and other lower crewpeople as they bear the brunt of the dangers. And crabbing season is extremely dangerous. The show is called Deadliest Catch, after all, and there have been quite a few life-threatening instances over the years. One popular deckhand who has been through the wringer is Oj Ganuelas.

Oj Ganuelas poses holding a giant king crab on the F/V Wizard
Source: Instagram @ojongskie_21
Article continues below advertisement

What happened to 'Deadliest Catch' fan-favorite deckhand Pascual "Oj" Ganuelas?

Pascual "Oj" Ganuelas has appeared off and on the show since Season 16. It's unclear if he stays on the vessel for the full crabbing season or if he only works part of it. If the latter is true, then it makes sense that he has been seen in a few episodes in each season he's been on. He has not been featured in a lot of episodes over the past four seasons, but when he does make an appearance, it's usually an impactful one. He's certainly faced some perilous conditions and nearly lost his life.

Oj poses with a very large fish on the F/V Wizard
Source: Instagram @ojongskie_21
Article continues below advertisement

Oj Ganuelas is one deckhand who has been through injuries and near death experiences on 'Deadliest Catch.'

Oj is a deckhand on the F/V Wizard. Deckhands have a laundry list of duties on a fishing vessel, and because of this, they are often the first ones in the line of danger. The ocean swells are terrifying and huge, and it's easy for anyone on the crew to fall overboard or get injured. Season 16, Episode 19 saw Oj being thrown overboard during the Snow Moon, which created dangerous waves. In Season 19, Oj had a heart attack on the vessel and was taken to the hospital by Captain Keith Colburn.

Oj (standing on the right) takes a selfie with his wife, Captain Keith who is holding Oj's youngest daughter, and oldest daughter all seated on the couch.
Source: Instagram @ojongskie_21

Will Oj Ganuelas be on future episodes of 'Deadliest Catch'?

Just because someone is on a fishing vessel doesn't mean they're on the show. There are quite a few people on the various vessels who avoid the cameras. For one, as mentioned before, he might only work part of the season. It is also entirely possible that Oj is a full-time member of the F/V Wizard crew, and we just only see him based on what's in the final edit. One thing that is clear is that he and Captain Keith have a close relationship, making the likelihood of his being full-time more plausible.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Some 'Deadliest Catch' Captains Can Make as Much as $150,000 in a Single Season

Details on 'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan's Cause of Death

Too Scared to Become A Crabber? 'Deadliest Catch' Has the Games for You

Latest Deadliest Catch News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.