Home > Television > Reality TV > Deadliest Catch The Dark Side of 'Deadliest Catch': Fishing Boats That Succumbed to the Sea Things on 'Deadliest Catch' sometime become deadly, resulting in sinking ships and lost crew members. By D.M. Published Aug. 30 2024, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: Discovery

Fans of Deadliest Catch are familiar with the dangers crab fishermen face on the job. The series follows the crews of fishing vessels as they battle treacherous weather, icy waters, and the threat of injury or death while pursuing Alaskan king and snow crab.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout the show’s run, which started in 2005, the fisherman experienced countless obstacles. Several boats featured on Deadliest Catch have met a grim fate. Here’s a look at the boats that sank during or after their time on the show.

The F/V Big Valley

Source: Discovery

One of the earliest and most tragic losses in the Deadliest Catch series occurred when the F/V Big Valley sank on January 15, 2005, during the show's first season. The boat went down in the icy waters of the Bering Sea, taking five of the six crew members with it, according to The Seattle Times. Only one crew member, Cache Seel, survived by clinging to a life raft for hours before being rescued.

Article continues below advertisement

The F/V Katmai

The F/V Katmai met a similar fate in October 2008, after it capsized in the Bering Sea while fishing for cod. Although the boat was not featured directly on Deadliest Catch, it was connected to the show through its crew members. Per the Anchorage Daily News, the vessel sank after encountering rough seas and high winds, resulting in the loss of five crew members. Four crew members were rescued, but two others were never recovered.

Article continues below advertisement

The F/V Destination

Source: Discovery

The F/V Destination sank on February 11, 2017, in the Bering Sea, claiming the lives of all six crew members on board. The boat was en route to the crab fishing grounds when it disappeared without sending a distress signal. The loss of the Destination deeply affected the Deadliest Catch community, as it was well-known among the fleet. A report from The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation revealed that the vessel had likely been weighed down by heavy ice accumulation.

Article continues below advertisement

The F/V Maverick

The F/V Maverick, a fan-favorite boat featured in the early seasons of Deadliest Catch, sank in 2017. According to the Sequim Gazette, four men were aboard the ship when it began to sink. Three of the crew members were able to make it out alive. A search for the fourth crew member was launched following the incident. However, his body was never recovered. The loss of the Maverick was felt by viewers who had grown attached to the boat and its crew during the show’s early years.

Article continues below advertisement

The F/V Scandies Rose

Source: Discovery