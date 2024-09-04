Home > Entertainment > Celebrity All About Mindy Kaling's Son Spencer's Cars-Themed 4th Birthday Party "Happy Birthday to my number one guy, Spencer Kaling," the proud mom gushed. By Melissa Willets Published Sept. 4 2024, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Famously private actor Mindy Kaling has shared some behind-the-scenes photos from her son Spencer's 4th birthday party. That The Mindy Project star posted the sweet shots to her Instagram may come as a surprise to fans who don't often get a glimpse inside her private life.

Consider that Mindy has not even publicly revealed who the father of her three children is. And, she welcomed a surprise third child in February 2024 without anyone even knowing she was expecting a baby. Nonetheless, the Never Have I Ever creator was happy to let fans in on Spencer's Cars-themed birthday soiree. Read on for details.

Mindy Kaling seems like she's just like us in planning her son Spencer's 4th birthday party.

Darn that Mindy is relatable! Taking to her Instagram, the mom of three — she also has a daughter named Katherine who is 6, and a newborn daughter named Anne — proved she may be a huge celebrity but her son's birthday party can still be pretty lowkey.

The reel of images, posted in early September 2024, was captioned, "Happy Birthday to my number one guy, Spencer Kaling (who woke up this morning and said, 'I had a great night’s sleep and now I’m four!')."

The first picture is of Happy Birthday balloons hung up in a seriously fun-looking playroom. Followers can see Spencer from behind gazing upon his decorations. In true Mindy fashion, she doesn't show her son's face in any of the photos.

Still, we get to see how he drove bumper cars for his birthday, as well as enjoyed an oversized Lightning McQueen cake. Of course, no kid's birthday party is complete without a bounce house, which Spencer also got to go crazy on in honor of turning 4. Finally, Spencer indulged in more treats and opened his birthday gifts with his famous mom looking on.

Mindy Kaling chooses to keep her kids' identities private.

Despite sharing some of her mom life with fans, Mindy has not shown her kids' faces to the public. The actress told People in 2021, "I have no judgment for people in the public eye who share photos and videos of their children. My sense is that [my kids] have no real consent right now to do that. ... I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not."

She went on to explain, "Sometimes it's just a safety thing. I don't want to be at the airport and have someone be like, 'Spencer, Katherine,' and have them look to the people as though they know them or they're friends." Mindy added it could be "confusing" for them, but that it's "hard" not to post photos of her brood, since she is so "proud" of her "cute" little ones.