Sadly, despite Kelly and Ryan's relationship continuing in The Office, Mindy and B.J. split in real life. The duo did not reveal the reason for the split but continued to work together amicably on The Office until it ended in 2013. In 2014, Mindy revealed on The Howard Stern Show that B.J. had initiated the breakup.

"He broke up with me," she said. "It was years and years ago that that breakup happened. I was so sad, not angry, sad."