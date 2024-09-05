Home > News > Amazon Reports Claim Amazon Has Banned Its Delivery Drivers From Singing Along With the Radio "Try to tell me when I can move my own mouth? I'm out." By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 5 2024, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Retail and tech giant Amazon has come under fire multiple times for its alleged poor treatment of warehouse workers and delivery drivers. From claims of not allowing workers to use the bathroom to forcing them to work long hours in extremely hot weather with no air conditioning, it's safe to say that the company isn't exactly known for having the happiest employees.

And now, rumors are spreading that Amazon has started cracking down on drivers singing along to the radio inside their delivery vehicles — supposedly though the use of mouth movement monitoring. Is it true?

Did Amazon ban its workers from singing along to the radio?

So, did Amazon really ban singing inside their delivery vans? No, not exactly. The rumor began when folks on the internet caught wind of a Reddit post made on the r/AmazonDSPDrivers subreddit. The post, which was made by an anonymous user claiming to be an Amazon driver, complained that they had been notified by their boss that the company would be cracking down on "distracted driving," which included singing.

"Yesterday was the last straw. I quit after my route last night. Why? At the morning safety briefing ... they tell us, 'Amazon is trying to really cut down on distracted driving, so we can't be singing along to the radio because the camera will ding you for distracted driving,'" the user said.

They continued, "When people understandably started getting upset, we were told that 'a lot of mouth movement will set off the camera' and that we 'needed to keep mouth movement to a minimum.'"

However, after the rumor was reported on by a few media outlets, including Jalopnik, Amazon reached out to the writers at Jalopnik to deny the claims. "This post is completely inaccurate. Amazon has never issued guidance or communications to Delivery Service Partners that prohibits singing in the vehicle," the statement said.