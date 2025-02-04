Former LSU Football Star Greg Brooks Jr. Details Recovery From Alleged Botched Surgery "I just want young athletes in the same spot I was, if something is hurting, tell them." By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 4 2025, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

In August 2023, everything seemed to be falling into place for Greg Brooks Jr. The talented young athlete was riding high, having just been named team captain of the Louisiana State University Tigers football team.

But not long after, his life took an unexpected and terrifying turn. Now, he's taking legal action against LSU, suing the prestigious university for medical negligence. So, what exactly happened to Greg Brooks Jr.? Here's the full story.

What happened to Greg Brooks Jr.?

Shortly after being named team captain, Greg began experiencing alarming symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and headaches during practice. By September, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and underwent emergency brain surgery.

In an August 2024 lawsuit filed in Louisiana, Greg Brooks Jr. accused both LSU and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, where he had the surgery, of medical negligence. He claims that multiple errors made by the medical team during the procedure left him permanently disabled.

According to the lawsuit, Greg "passed out" during practice and soon after began vomiting in front of his coaches and trainers. An LSU athletic trainer allegedly diagnosed him with vertigo and gave him the green light to return to practice. Despite continuing to experience symptoms daily, it wasn't until 39 days later that the team finally arranged for him to see a neurologist, who then "discovered the brain tumor."

Greg's father, Greg Brooks Sr., says he wasn't informed about his son's condition until he was told the athlete would need emergency brain surgery. "The one call that I received was, 'I need you to get here. Your son is having emergency surgery tomorrow morning,'" Brooks Sr. told Michael Strahan during a joint interview with his son on Good Morning America in February 2025.

He added that, at the time, he had placed his trust in his son's coaches at LSU. "He's at LSU, one of the best colleges in the United States. Would I have ever thought that his best interests wouldn't be at heart? No," Brooks Sr. said, revealing that he did not seek a second medical opinion for his son.

The brain surgery left Greg Brooks Jr. with severe injuries.

The family's lawsuit claims the surgeon at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center who performed Greg's brain surgery was "not qualified" for the procedure. The suit also alleges that during the operation, Greg experienced "multiple strokes" and was left with what it describes as "severe and permanent injuries."

Greg recalled waking up from the surgery feeling like he was trapped in a "nightmare." He told Michael Strahan, "Honestly, I all thought it was fake. Like, I was in disbelief," he told Michael Strahan. "Like, a nightmare that I couldn't wake up from."

After the surgery, Greg underwent both chemotherapy and radiation treatments. While doctors have since declared him cancer-free, Greg has had to relearn basic skills like eating, writing, and speaking. He also continues daily speech and occupational therapy. "The disease is not the issue," Brooks Sr. said about his son's cancer diagnosis. "He did wonderful with his radiation, with his chemo. This is the aftermath of injury from surgery."

Shocking to the family, however, is that despite Greg's battle with cancer and his difficult recovery, they haven't heard from LSU's coaching staff since October 2023, shortly after his diagnosis. "Specifically Brian Kelly," Brooks Sr. disclosed, referring to LSU's head football coach. "My son almost lost his life. Coach, where were you? Forget about football. Pick up the phone and say you love the kid, man."

Greg Brooks Jr. urges athletes to speak up if something doesn't feel right.