Where Is Peggy Fleming Now? Is the Olympic Figure Skating Icon Still Alive? Peggy lives her life mostly out of the spotlight, so her fans often wonder where she is and what she is doing now. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 3 2025, 9:22 a.m. ET

Few names in figure skating are as iconic as Peggy Fleming. The 1968 Winter Olympics gold medalist captivated audiences with her elegance and artistry, setting the stage for generations of skaters to come. Unlike many athletes who remain in the public eye, Peggy has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years. That has led many people to wonder: Where is Peggy Fleming now? Is she still alive?

The answer is yes — Peggy is very much alive. Although she has been retired from competitive skating for decades, she remains an influential figure in the sport. She rarely makes public appearances. In April 2024, however, she surfaced for a rare interview with JAPAN Forward’s Ice Time. What did she have to say and what has she been up to since she retired? Keep reading for the answers.

Where is Peggy Fleming now? She still follows figure skating

Peggy may have stepped away from the spotlight, but she hasn’t lost touch with the sport that made her a household name. In her JAPAN Forward’s Ice Time interview, she shared her admiration for Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, who had just won her third consecutive world title. “Amidst immense pressure, she delivered a performance that was both powerful and poised, demonstrating a remarkable level of confidence and mastery over her performance,” Peggy said.

She also offered insight into how Kaori could continue growing as a skater. “While she skates with remarkable precision and power, I believe there’s an opportunity for her to deepen her connection with the audience, adding an even greater emotional layer to her already impressive routines.” Though she isn’t actively coaching or performing, Peggy’s words prove that she still follows the sport and remains an influential voice in the skating community.

Getting updates on Peggy isn’t easy.

One reason people frequently search for Peggy’s whereabouts is that she keeps a very low profile. Unlike many retired athletes, like Scott Hamilton, she doesn’t frequently appear at public events. Furthermore, she has never been very active on social media.

Peggy does have accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter), but she hasn’t posted since January 2023 — and even before that, she barely used them. When she did post, her updates were professional rather than personal, rarely offering glimpses into her daily life.

Even her 2024 JAPAN Forward’s Ice Time interview was conducted via email, with Peggy responding while she was traveling. That in itself is telling — she’s out enjoying life rather than maintaining a constant public presence. Unfortunately, social media just wasn’t a thing when her career took off and she opted never to truly get on board with it.

Peggy is still here — just on her own terms.

While Peggy may not be easy to find, she is still alive and well. She remains engaged in figure skating, offering insight when she chooses, but she prefers to stay out of the public eye.