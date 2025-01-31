Figure Skater Scott Hamilton and His Wife Tracie Share Four Children "To have my children and just how amazing they are, and my wife and how amazing she is? I never would've dreamed it." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 31 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @scotthamilton84

Olympic figure skaters who bring home the gold are some of the most elite athletes in the world. Athletic and disciplined from their head to their toes, figure skaters are powerful, poised, and impressive. Among those elite is a retired Olympic gold winner named Scott Hamilton. He won his gold medals in the 1980s and showed the world what it meant to do great things.

These days, Scott's no longer competing for that Olympic gold. Instead, he's raising four children alongside his wife, Tracie Hamilton. Here's what we know about the legendary figure skater, his wife and children, and the brain tumor he's opted not to treat.

Scott Hamilton and his wife share two children; two biological, and two adopted.

Scott and Tracie tied the knot in 2002. They welcomed their oldest son, Aidan, in 2003. A few years later, in 2008, they welcomed their next son, Maxx.

But they weren't done there. In the 2000s, Tracie traveled to Haiti for volunteer work. There, she met a young boy named Jean Paul. Shortly after meeting him, they started the adoption process. Jean Paul officially became a Hamilton two years after they first met. In 2014, Tracie and Scott went back to Haiti for a heartwarming reason: to adopt Jean Paul's little sister, Evelyne. After Evelyne joined her family back in the States, Tracie and Scott knew their family was complete.

They seem to be loving parents who dote on their children. On social media, Scott only shares sparingly of the children, but the few images and comments he does share show how proud he is of all of his children. In a 2024 interview with People, Scott mused on what he calls the blessings in his life: "And to have my children and just how amazing they are, and my wife and how amazing she is? I never would've thought to dream any of it."

This is what we know about his wife Tracie, who has helped Scott battle brain cancer.

Quite unlike her famous husband, Tracie Hamilton keeps a low profile in public. She doesn't appear to have public social media accounts, and the account that Scott once tagged her in on Instagram appears to be deleted. However, we do know a few things about her.

As we mentioned before, the pair tied the knot in 2002, and Tracie was a nutritionist at the time, working as a nutrition coordinator for Whole Foods Market Inc. The couple lives in Nashville with their children, and photographs of the two in public show what appears to be a happy, loving couple. But despite their domestic bliss, they have faced some challenges along the way. Scott was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2004.

Although it went away with treatment, it returned in 2010 and then again in 2016. The third time it returned, Scott announced that he no longer wanted to treat it. He told People in a 2024 interview, "When they gave me the diagnosis, they said, it’s back. And so they brought in this guy, a really young, talented surgeon, and he said, ‘We could do the surgery again. It’d be complicated, but we’ve got really talented people here that we could bring in, and I know we could pull it off if that’s an option for you.'”

But while he was explaining treatment options, Scott described feeling like his mind was elsewhere. He told the outlet, "All I felt was just, don't worry about this. Just go home and get strong. They go, 'Well, what do you want to do?' And I said, 'I think I'm going to go home and get strong.'" Which is exactly what he did. On his next scan, the tumor had shrunk. Unfortunately, follow-up scans showed that it had started growing again, and Scott began considering targeted radiation.