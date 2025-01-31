Scott Hamilton and His Wife Are Charitable People Committed to Making the World a Better Place "They’re beautiful, beautiful children and our hearts are twice the size they were before." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 31 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@scotthamilton84

Former figure skater Scott Hamilton, who took home a gold medal during the 1984 Winter Olympics, has been through a lot. He has battled cancer twice and chose to not treat a third tumor since that diagnosis in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

He retired from the world of professional figure skating more than 15 years ago, but he couldn't fully abandon the sport that he loved so dearly. Scott went on to become a commentator. The former elite athlete has also dipped his toes into television and authored a few children's books. He has also been equally, if not more, successful in his personal life. Is Scott Hamilton married? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Hamilton has been married since 2002.

According to United Press International, Scott married Tracie Robinson after a "short, whirlwind courtship." A publicist for Scott told the outlet that the wedding was held in Malibu, in the palisades overlooking the ocean. The couple met two years after Scott had survived cancer and as he told Maria Shriver for her newsletter, he knew he was "healed and ready to start life anew."

Scott describes Tracie, a nutritionist from Tennessee, as strong, kind, funny, empathetic, compassionate, a great friend, and a devoted mother. "I cannot imagine spending a day on this earth without her," he said. "Her dedication and love for her family and also for the people of Haiti is inspiring." The couple has been dedicated to helping Haiti ever since the 2010 earthquake devastated the country and its people.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hamiltons also tirelessly works for their nonprofit organization, the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, which is "committed to revolutionizing cancer care by funding cutting-edge research that focuses on treating the cancer while sparing the patient from harsh side effects associated with conventional cancer treatments," per their website.

Article continues below advertisement

Scott Hamilton and his wife share four children, two of whom were adopted from Haiti.

Scott and Tracie have two biological children, 16-year-old Maxx and 21-year-old Aidan. In November 2014, Scott and Tracie visited the Today Show where he talked about adopting his two children from Haiti, and what that meant for their family. "We fell in love with these kids two years ago and it took us that long to bring them home," he told the anchors. "They’re beautiful, beautiful children and our hearts are twice the size they were before."

Adoption was especially important for Scott, who was also adopted as a baby. After that 2010 earthquake, Tracie got involved with Live Beyond, an organization that partners with an orphanage in the village of Thomazeau. Before she travelled to Haiti for the first time, she saw a photograph of all the orphans being cared for by Live Beyond. Her son Aidan was drawn to a young boy named Jean Paul.