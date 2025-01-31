Dick Button, Olympic Figure Skater and Commentator, Dead at 95 — Inside His Cause of Death The trailblazing athlete was known for being the first skater to use the double axel in a competition. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 31 2025, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: Youtube

Hours after several U.S. figure skaters were reported dead in the fatal plane crash in D.C. on Jan. 29, the community mourned the loss of one of its most prominent figures.

Richard "Dick" Button died on Jan. 30 at the age of 95. Dick was known for helping make skating one of the most-watched sports events in the 20th and 21st centuries. Here's everything to know about the two-time Olympic champion's cause of death.

What was Dick Buttons's cause of death?

Dick's death was confirmed by his son, Edward. According to NPR, his son didn't disclose the athlete's cause of death, and there have been no immediate announcements about what may have caused his death.

In addition to Dick's son confirming the news of his death, U.S. Figure Skating also released a statement confirming he died. The organization reflected on his contributions to his sport on X (formerly Twitter). "U.S. Figure Skating mourns the loss of the legendary Dick Button," the post read. "The two-time Olympic champion's pioneering style and award-winning commentary revolutionized figure skating. His legacy will live on forever. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,"

U.S. Figure Skating mourns the loss of the legendary Dick Button. The two-time Olympic champion’s pioneering style & award-winning television commentary revolutionized figure skating. His legacy will live on forever. We extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. — U.S. Figure Skating (@USFigureSkating) January 31, 2025

Throughout his career, Dick became famous for his daring moves on the ice rink. He was known for being the first skater to perform a double axel. He debuted the move at the 1948 Olympics, winning his first gold medal and becoming the first American man to take home the title. While Dick retired from competing in figure skating to attend Harvard Law School, per the United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum, he became a prominent voice in the community as a commentator for ABC Sports.