Unpacking the 1994 Attack That Shocked the World: Where Is Nancy Kerrigan Now?

Few moments in sports history have been as shocking — or as widely discussed — as the 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan. As one of the top figure skaters in the world at the time, she was expected to be a strong contender for Olympic gold. Weeks before the Winter Olympics, however, everything changed.

On Jan. 6, 1994, after a practice session in Detroit, she was struck in the right knee in a violent attack that made headlines across the world. The assault, later revealed to be part of a plot involving her rival Tonya Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly and bodyguard Shawn Eckardt, was meant to take Nancy out of the competition. Instead, she recovered in time to compete in the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, where she won the silver medal. Decades later, people still wonder what happened after that infamous moment. Where is Nancy Kerrigan now?

What happened to Nancy Kerrigan after the 1994 attack and where is she now?

The attack on Nancy was meant to sideline her from the Olympics, but she recovered faster than expected. Just weeks later, she returned to the ice and competed in Lillehammer, finishing second behind Oksana Baiul. The incident kept her in the headlines for months, as investigations revealed Tonya’s connection to the attack. According to Remind Magazine, Tonya was later banned from figure skating for life.

So why did it happen? The attack was part of a desperate plan by Tonya’s ex-husband and her bodyguard. They wanted to eliminate Nancy as a competitor and improve Tonya’s chances of winning. When the truth came out, Tonya denied having any involvement at first. Later, however, she pleaded guilty to hindering the investigation.

Tonya received three years of probation, 500 hours of community service, and a $160,000 fine for her involvement. She was also banned for life by the U.S. Figure Skating Association. The scandal was so notorious that it inspired books, documentaries, and the 2017 film I, Tonya, told from Tonya’s point of view.

After the Olympics, Nancy retired from competition. However, she remained active in the sport. She toured with Champions on Ice, performed in professional skating shows, and made occasional television appearances. She also worked as a commentator for major skating events, sharing her insights with audiences.

What is Nancy Kerrigan doing now?

Nancy has remained connected to figure skating, but her focus has shifted to coaching and personal projects. In July 2024, she took part in coaching at an adult skate camp. Her activity on Instagram reveals that teaching figure skating has become an important part of her life. It has also allowed her to share her figure skating knowledge with the next generation.

Outside of skating, she has focused on family and philanthropy. She has been married to Jerry Solomon, her former agent, since 1995. They have three children: Matthew, Brian, and Nicole. In an interview with People Magazine, she spoke openly about her struggles with infertility, which made expanding her family difficult. "Jerry asked me if I was sure I wanted to keep going. It was hard for him to see me hurting. But I wasn’t ready to stop trying," Nancy shared.

