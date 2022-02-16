The "Kiss-and-Cry" Area Will Make or Break Figure Skaters at the Winter Olympics

If you're watching the 2022 Winter Olympics, then you probably agree that figure skating is one of the most fashionable sports of all time. Each time a skater steps up to complete a routine, they always seem to be donning extravagant, flashy outfits.

And don't even get us started on the accessories! From color-coordinated gloves to immaculate pieces of jewelry, figure skaters exude glitz and glam while performing perfect routines.