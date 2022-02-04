What Is Michelle Kwan up to Now? The Figure Skating Champion and Olympic Darling Is a New Mom

The post continued, "As people closest to me know, I’m always full of surprises and tend to keep my personal life private. And, I’ve wanted to share this happy news for many months but each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time. Each step of the way, I knew that there was still more time needed until I could hold her in my arms. Here’s a quick montage of the last 9 months to catch you all up."