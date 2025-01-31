Following His Death at 95, Many Want to Know Who Dick Button's Children Are The figure skater had two children who both work in Hollywood. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 31 2025, 10:55 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Figure skating legend Dick Button's impact on the sport he was known for was transformative. Following the news of his death at the age of 95, many wanted to know more about Dick's legacy, including whether he had any children.

The figure skating legend's death was confirmed by his son, but no cause of death was provided. Here's what we know about Dick Button's children and what is being said about his legacy.

Who are Dick Button's children?

Dick Button had two children, Edward and Emily. Edward was the one who confirmed his father's death. Both Emily and Edward were the children of Dick and Slavka Kohout, an American figure skating coach and former competitor who was best known for coaching U.S. Champion Janet Lynn throughout her entire competitive career. She and Dick married in 1973 and later divorced.

Slavka preceded her ex-husband in death, dying in the summer of 2024. Emily now works as a voiceover actress, and she has also played a variety of small roles in live-action works. Edward, meanwhile, works as a cinematographer and photographer who has worked on camera crews for directors like Terence Malick and the Coen brothers. Although they were the children of two figure skating luminaries, both Emily and Edward decided to move into the world of entertainment.

Dick Button had an immense legacy as a skater and broadcaster.

In a statement posted following the news of his death, U.S. Figure Skating mourned the legend. "U.S. Figure Skating mourns the loss of the legendary Dick Button," the organization said. "The two-time Olympic champion’s pioneering style & award-winning television commentary revolutionized figure skating. His legacy will live on forever. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

Dick was a two-time gold medalist at the 1948 and 1952 Olympic Games and was the first skater in history to land a double axel in competition. In spite of his incredible success on the ice, his most meaningful legacy came from his time commentating on figure skating both at the Olympics and in other venues. Dick provided commentary for NBC in 2006 and 2010 at the Olympics and was known for his quick wit and his brutal honesty.

“No other figure skater embodies the sport as much as Dick Button. He is, and always will be, the godfather of this sport,” Tara Lapinski, NBC's current figure skating commentator, said. “Dick Button created an open and honest space in figure skating broadcasting where no topic or moment was off-limits,” Tara's partner Johnny Weir added. "He told it like it was, even when his opinion wasn’t a popular one."