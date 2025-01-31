Dick Button Married and Divorced Fellow Skater Slavka Kohout and Later Found Love Elsewhere Dick is survived by his two kids and longtime partner, Dennis Grimaldi. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 31 2025, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@emilysnap;@edwardbutton

Legendary figure skater and two-time Olympic champion Richard "Dick" Button didn’t just break records — he redefined the sport. He made history as the first American to win Olympic gold in figure skating, then went on to become "The Voice of Figure Skating" from 1960 to 2010, according to U.S. Figure Skating. His legacy extends beyond the ice. In 1976, he was inducted into the inaugural classes of both the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame and the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

Then, in 1983, he earned a place in the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame. Beyond his legendary career, Dick also leaves behind a personal legacy. He was married to former figure skater and coach Slavka Kohout, with whom he welcomed two children. Later in life, he found love with his longtime partner, Dennis Grimaldi. Sadly, Dick passed away on Jan. 30, 2025, at the age of 95, U.S. Figure Skating reported. Here’s a closer look at his marriage, children, and the relationship he shared with Dennis.

Dick Button was married to fellow figure skater Slavka Kohout from 1973 to 1984.

Born in 1929, Dick Button married later in life, tying the knot with Slavka Kohout around the age of 44. Slavka was a powerhouse in the figure skating world in her own right, carving out a legacy that stood alongside Dick’s monumental contributions to the sport. Together, they were a force to be reckoned with.

A two-time Olympic team member, Slavka’s journey on the ice began at an early age. Her father, despite having no formal training, taught her to skate using only what he had learned from a book, according to her obituary. At the time, it wasn’t common for girls to take up figure skating, but her father "felt strongly that physical activity was important for health and life, regardless of gender."

By the age of 13, Slavka became the first person from Chicago to pass the Gold Figure Test, her obituary notes. However, she ultimately pursued coaching as a way to put herself through college — a career that would span more than 70 years. Among the major names she mentored were Janet Lynn, Gordon McKellen, The Shibutanis, and Cindy Geltz.

Her impact on the sport didn’t go unnoticed. Slavka was inducted into the U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame, the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame, and the PSA Coaches Hall of Fame, cementing her place as a legend in the skating community.

During their marriage, Dick and Slavka welcomed two children, Emily and Edward Button. However, their relationship eventually came to an end, and they divorced in 1984. Sadly, Slavka passed away on June 29, 2024.

Dick Button is survived by his longtime partner, Dennis Grimaldi.