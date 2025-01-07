What Happened to Dean and Rog? The Iconic Morning Show Duo Abruptly Signs Off "Hope you guys get picked up so we can hear you on the radio again." By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 7 2025, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@houstonseagle

Dean Myers and Roger Beaty, better known as Dean and Rog, were beloved voices in Houston morning radio for over two decades. Their show, The Dean and Rog Show, aired on The Eagle 106.9 and 107.5. It became a cornerstone for local listeners. Known for segments like the “Birthday Scam” and their signature humor, the duo created a deep bond with their listeners over the years.

In December 2024, the radio show abruptly ended, leaving fans questioning what happened to Dean and Rog after so many years on the air. While The Eagle released statements celebrating their legacy, it provided little insight into the reasons for their departure. This sudden farewell has sparked speculation about behind-the-scenes decisions at the station, including the possibility of corporate changes driving the move. Keep reading as we dive a bit deeper into what might’ve happened.

What happened to Dean and Rog? Their abrupt departure left listeners concerned.

Local Houston blogger Mike McGuff was among the first to notice The Dean and Rog Show was suddenly missing from the morning line-up. He explained that instead of the usual radio show, the station filled the timeslot with music instead. "The long-running morning show is no longer listed on The Eagle's website programming schedule. The show's page has been erased," Mike reported. It was later learned that Outlaw Dave had taken over as the new morning show host.

The announcement of the end of The Dean and Rog Show came without warning, surprising both listeners and industry insiders. Official statements from The Eagle praised the pair’s contributions to Houston radio but stopped short of addressing the reasons for their departure. Reports from local media suggested that the duo, along with their co-hosts Kelly Ryan and Rusty, may have been let go, fueling rumors that their exit was not voluntary. A recent entry on Wikipedia echoes the belief that all four co-hosts were terminated.

Unfortunately, the timing of their sudden sign-off lines up with the current radio industry trends. Many radio stations are struggling with financial pressures and changes in ownership. As such, one of the easiest ways to restructure is to axe an entire program. It appears as if The Dean and Rog Show was a casualty of a larger restructuring plan. The reason this decision caught local listeners so off guard is that it happened without warning to a popular morning show.

The radio show may have become the victim of ownership changes and corporate restructuring.

One likely factor in the show’s sudden end is the ownership change at The Eagle. In April 2023, Urban One acquired Cox Media Group’s Houston stations, including The Eagle. This acquisition prompted significant restructuring across the station’s programming. Reports suggest that The Dean and Rog’s Show was canceled as part of these sweeping changes. Sadly, it appears as if the new management was looking to refresh the branding of the station to expand its current audience.

Urban One has not publicly confirmed these reports, instead focusing on honoring the duo’s legacy. While the company celebrated their contributions to Houston radio, it has remained silent on the specifics of their departure. This has left fans of the radio show to draw their own conclusions on what happened.

