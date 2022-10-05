What Happened to 97.1 'The Eagle?' We Have Some Bad News About the Fort Worth Radio Station

Over the weekend, the station then played the same five tunes on repeat. They were: "The Waiting" by Tom Petty, Rick James’ "Superfreak," "Missy Elliot’s Get Your Freak On," Whodini’s "Freaks Come Out At Night," and Chic’s "Le Freak."

Notice a theme between the songs? They all contain the word "freak" in their titles. This was done intentionally to usher in the new station.