Terry Bradshaw Has Shared a Shocking Announcement About His Health

Although his career was incredibly successful, Steelers Depot reveals that Terry had a major regret surrounding his retirement date.

He strongly considered the notion of retiring after the 1979 season after taking home his fourth Super Bowl title. Life went in a different direction though, and he stayed in the game until an injury seemingly brought his career to a screeching halt in 1983. Although he wasn't able to continue playing, many are glad that he has had the opportunity to share his love of the sport in a different way — through reporting.