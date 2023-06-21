Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Former Steelers Linebacker Clark Haggans Is Dead at 46 — What Happened? News recently broke that Clark Haggans had died at the age of 46, leading many to wonder what the former Steeler's cause of death was. By Joseph Allen Jun. 21 2023, Published 10:11 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and Super Bowl champion Clark Haggans has died at the age of 46. The news of his death was first reported by 93.7 The Fan's Collin Dunlap, and has left many who remember Clark from his days in the NFL wondering exactly what the former player's cause of death was.

Article continues below advertisement

Clark wasn't one of the most high-profile former players in the world, but he had a solid career on the field, and one that ultimately helped his team win a championship. What was Clark Haggan's cause of death? Here's what we know.

What was Clark Haggans's cause of death?

Clark retired from football in 2013 after leaving the Steelers in 2007. In his post on Twitter, Colin didn't offer any detail on what Clark's cause of death might have been. "Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has died. He was 46. Haggans played for the Steelers from 2000–07, was a 2000 5th round pick of the organization and member of the Super Bowl XL championship team," Colin wrote in his tweet.

Article continues below advertisement

No cause of death has been reported in relation to Clark yet, although Steelers fans are likely curious because Clark was relatively young at the time of his death. Ultimately, though, all we can do is speculate about what Clark's cause of death might be, while noting that those who play positions like linebacker in the league often suffer brain damage that leads to health problems later on in life.

Article continues below advertisement

Clark played the majority of his career with the Steelers.

Although he played for some other teams after leaving the Steelers, Clark's major legacy was undoubtedly in Pittsburgh. He started his career in Pittsburgh as a reserve player on the special teams roster, and started only four games during his rookie year. The next year, he took over as one of the team's core linebackers and racked up 332 tackles and 32.5 sacks.

Clark joined the Arizona Cardinals after leaving the Steelers, and was there for four seasons. Clark was on the roster when the team played the Steelers in the Super Bowl, but he was on injured reserve and didn't see any playing time. He then joined the San Francisco 49ers, where he made his last Super Bowl run in the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Article continues below advertisement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans has died.

He was 46.

Haggans played for the Steelers from 2000-07, was a 2000 5th round pick of the organization and member of the Super Bowl XL championship team. pic.twitter.com/s1tNqDBECw — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 21, 2023

Clark is still remembered by Steelers fans.

In addition to leaving behind a son and daughter, Clark is also remembered by fans who think about his performance in the Super Bowl, in particular. "I will never forget that crucial holding penalty he drew in Super Bowl XL. He was so steady opposite of Porter. Rest in Peace! Rest in Power!" one person wrote on Twitter following the news of his death.