Pittsburgh Broadcaster Stan Savran Is Dead at 76 — Saying Goodbye to a Legend Following the news that local Pittsburgh legend Stan Savran had died at the age of 76, many wanted to know what his cause of death was. By Joseph Allen Jun. 13 2023, Published 9:44 a.m. ET

A Pittsburgh sports broadcaster best known for his coverage of the Steelers, Stan Savran had become a hugely important figure in the world of Pittsburgh sports. Now, following news that he died at the age of 76, many want to know more about Stan's health problems, and why he continued to work through them.

Stan was certainly dedicated to his job and to his many loyal listeners, and now those people who tuned in every day want to know what Stan's cause of death was. Here's what we know.

What was Stan Savran's cause of death?

Over the course of his career, Stan worked for a number of different networks across both television and radio. Regardless of where he was, though, Stan could always be counted on to offer his opinions completely unfiltered. In 2022, Stan announced that he was battling lung cancer, and in April 2023, he had to have his foot amputated as a result of the cancer. Despite the serious health issues, he continued to work until the winter of 2022.

Stan likely died due to cancer and the resulting complications. Stan died at his home in Upper St. Clair. For many Pittsburgh locals, Stan was best known as the host of Sportsbeat, a long-running sports talk show that served the Pittsburgh market for decades. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Stan took pride in the fact that he managed to convince his massive audience in Pittsburgh that he was one of their own.

Pittsburgh luminaries mourned Stan's passing.

Following the news that Stan had died, many important Pittsburgh citizens released statements on his passing, including Steelers president Art Rooney II. "Today is a sad day in the City of Pittsburgh as we lost a legendary person, media icon, and close friend with the passing of Stan Savran. He was a gentleman in every way possible, and he did so much for our city and Western Pennsylvania. with his honest candor and knowledge of all sports, both locally and nationally," the statement read.

"He was a kind-hearted man," said longtime colleague Paul Steigerwald, who does Penguins broadcasts. "He was a really good guy. He wasn’t egotistical. He was genuinely interesting in what you had to say when you talked to him. He enjoyed the camaraderie between his colleagues."

#Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Stan Savran: pic.twitter.com/AeUJ9K9Nrf — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 13, 2023

“He was a guy that enjoyed being in the press room and gabbing with the other sports guys. He was always happy to express his opinions on things. He had, I think, a really good spirit about life. He never worked a day in his life. It all was a labor of love for him," Paul continued. Stan clearly made a lasting impression both on those he worked around and on his loyal listeners.