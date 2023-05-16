Home > Entertainment Source: Twitter/@FanMorningShow Colin Dunlap and Chris Mack Have Been MIA — Details on 93.7 Hosts Pittsburgh sports radio fans have been wondering what happened to Colin Dunlap and Chris Mack following their lengthy radio absence. By Joseph Allen May 16 2023, Published 10:55 a.m. ET

Pittsburgh radio fans are in speculation mode after 93.7 the Fan Morning Show hosts Colin Dunlap and Chris Mack disappeared from their regular post hosting the show. Their disappearance has fueled rumors of a potential fight or falling out between the two of them. Many listeners want to know what happened.

American sports talk show host Mark Madden has added more fuel to the fire in some. In a series of tweets, he claimed that Colin and Chris had some sort of physical encounter. So, what happened to Colin Dunlap and Chris Mack? Keep reading for all the details!

What happened to Colin Dunlap and Chris Mack?

Although he has been fairly oblique on Twitter, Mark Madden has referenced an apparent physical altercation between the two hosts, fueling rumors that they've been off the air because they can no longer work with one another. Mark never referred to Colin or Chris by name, but he has posted several tweets that seem to allude to the fact that the two got in a physical fight.

"I’m off the show ‘til next wk. I got in a fight with @maddenproducer and he broke my jaw. Mgmt says I had it coming so Tom will not be suspended. My jaw is wired, so I will do the show via sign language for a bit. This happened in the studio, so I am still undefeated in the streets," he wrote in his first tweet referencing the fight, apparently joking about what it would be like if he were in a similar situation.

Mark tweeted again about the situation, saying that he didn't feel equally amounts of sympathy for the two men involved. "I feel bad for the one guy. Decent fellow. Decent talent. But the other guy is getting exactly what he deserves, and nobody working there (or in local sports media) thinks otherwise," Mark wrote. Most local observers seem to believe that the "decent fellow" he refers to is Chris, whereas the one he has a lower opinion of is Colin.

Eight days after Mark initially tweeted about an encounter, we still haven't heard anything from the radio station about what the future of the show will look like. Clearly, there's plenty that's still up in the air. Some fans think that the fight started after Colin demanded that the station pick one of them to keep hosting the show.

There’s a nonsensical and wholly erroneous rumor I was involved in a physical altercation at work - largely precipitated by social media posts.

This is unequivocally untrue as I wasn’t involved in an altercation at work or anywhere else. Such rumors are dangerous and ridiculous. — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) May 10, 2023

The rumor suggests that Chris was then offered a different slot in a worse spot, leading to an argument. Ultimately, this is all just conjecture at this point.