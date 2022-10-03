Prolific Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Asked Lyfe Jennings to Perform a Song in Prison

Lyfe, worked as a “porter” during his prison stint and was responsible for “cleaning the railings and floor by mopping and sweeping.” While Lyfe would clean, he would sing.

“A lot of times, [prisoners] used to have requests when I was down there,” Lyfe said. “One particular day, I walked past Jeff and he said, ‘Hey, that’s you down there singing?’”

Lyfe said yeah and chuckled as he recalled the incident.

Dahmer then said, “Oh, I like R&B.”