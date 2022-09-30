Netflix's 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Suggests He Might Have Fed a Neighbor Human Meat

If you consume any true crime content, you'll inevitably hear the phrase, "They were quiet and kept to themselves." That was mostly true of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, whose many acts of brutality are being told in the fictionalized Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

By far his most heinous crimes took place in the Oxford Apartments in Milwaukee, Wisc., where he lived from 1990 until his arrest in July 1991.