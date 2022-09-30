The Cops That Let Dahmer Go Were Fired and Then Quietly Rehired — With Backpay

There are many shocking aspects to the Jeremy Dahmer case that, quite simply, could span far more than the length of a single article.

However, one infamously terrible decision was made not by the serial killer himself, but rather two Milwaukee cops who had the chance to get one of Dahmer's victims to safety.

What happened to the two cops who let Dahmer go the night he killed 14-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone? In a perfect world, they would've been fired and that would've been the end of it.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.