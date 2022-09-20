When Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Was Finally Caught, It Had Little to Do With Good Police Work

On July 22, 1991, then 32-year-old Tracy Edwards (Shaun J. Brown in the series) was running down the streets of Milwaukee, Wis. with a set of handcuffs around one wrist. According to a February 1992 article in the Chicago Tribune, the cuffs had been placed on Edwards' hand by a man who offered to pay him $100 in exchange for nude photos. Unfortunately, that was never the plan.

Edwards thought nothing of going back to this stranger's apartment, and was still fine with hanging out despite the rancid odor filling every room. After Dahmer was able to get the handcuffs on one of Edwards' wrists, he pulled out a large knife, putting it to his neck. At this point, Dahmer's demeanor abruptly shifted. He became a "totally different guy."