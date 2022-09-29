A Forensic Psychologist on Jeffrey Dahmer: "He's Empty Inside and This Is His Way to Feed His Emptiness" (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeffrey Dahmer lived in this apartment, which contained two human hearts, a bag of organs, seven human skulls, severed body parts, and Polaroids of his victims posed in horrifying positions taken after they died. As if that wasn't gruesome enough, it was believed that Dahmer also ate parts of some of his victims.

Distractify spoke to forensic psychologist Dr. Stephen M. Raffle about Dahmer's mental health diagnoses and how they could have contributed to his cannibalism.