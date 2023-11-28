Jenelle Evans's Son Is Reportedly No Longer Living With Her or His Grandma

The Gist: Jenelle Evans's oldest son, Jace Evans, ran away from home amid accusations that Jenelle's husband, David Eason, assaulted him.

Jace spent the majority of his childhood with Jenelle's mom, Barbara Evans, as his legal guardian.

Jenelle has been under scrutiny for her marriage and her relationship with her children.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the Teen Mom franchise watched Jenelle Evans give birth to her oldest son, Jace Evans, on television. Soon after, they watched both Jenelle and Jace grow up onscreen, and for most of that time, Jace was in the care of Jenelle's mother, Barnara Evans. Flashforward to present day, after Jace was reported to have run away from Jenelle's home multiple times, and there are tons of questions.

Like, where does Jenelle's son Jace live now? Although he spent much of his childhood with Barbara as his primary caretaker who he lived with, things changed in March 2023. Jenelle was granted full custody of Jace. However, in August 2023, a string of runaway incidents began, and now, there appears to be a lot of uncertainty where Jace and his family are concerned.

Article continues below advertisement

Where does Jenelle Evans's son Jace live now?

Following one of the times Jace ran away from Jenelle's home, he was reported to have gone to stay at Barbara's house. However, that doesn't seem to be the case now. According to TMZ, Jace was hospitalized after he ran away from Barbara's home in November 2023. The outlet shared that Jace did not return home to either Jenelle or Barbara following the hospitalization.

Article continues below advertisement

Jace is reportedly in foster care for the time being. Since he ran away from home multiple times and then left Barbara's after he reportedly had his cell phone taken away as a punishment for a vaping incident at school, it became obvious that things weren't going to calm down any time soon. And for now, Jace isn't living in either home.

Article continues below advertisement

Jace Evans ran away from home multiple times since August 2023.

It didn't take long after Jenelle gained custody of Jace for him to begin running away from home. From school issues to trouble with Jenelle's husband David, Jace was reported missing multiple times before he was reportedly placed under the care of CPS. And right now, it's not immediately clear when Jace will be placed under Jenelle's care again.

David Eason was accused of assaulting Jace.