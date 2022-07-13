Here's the Latest 'Teen Mom' Star to Cash in on OnlyFans
When viewers first met Jenelle Evans, she was pregnant with her eldest son, Jace. Since then, she’s lived her life under a microscope. Along with kicking a heroin habit and welcoming two more kids, viewers also saw Jenelle go through some pretty bad breakups during her time on Teen Mom 2.
Although the reality TV veteran was fired from the franchise years ago, she’s still making headlines. She found herself at the center of yet another controversy after joining OnlyFans in May. Weeks later, rumors suggest that her side hustle may have gotten her kicked out on an Airbnb. So, what really happened?
‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans and David Eason are officially on OnlyFans.
Longtime Teen Mom viewers recall Jenelle’s longstanding beef with Farrah Abraham. And we’ll never forget when Jenelle condemned her for being a “porn star.” However, Jenelle’s new account on OnlyFans is proof that her thoughts on the matter have changed.
She announced her debut on the 18+ platform on social media and was quickly met with criticism.
Amid the backlash, Jenelle doubled down. She wrote in a Facebook post, “When I report my earnings to everyone next week, you won’t be talking s*** anymore!”
While fans can see NSFW photos of Jenelle’s bikini bottom, they’ll be hard-pressed to find any X-rated content on her account. It’s for this reason, many users say, that her new entrepreneurial endeavor won’t last.
Meanwhile, others defended her decision. One Reddit user wrote, “You guys... OnlyFans isn't all adult content. I highly doubt she's posting anything like that, it'll just be her typical YouTube and TikTok type stuff. For now, anyway!”
Her husband’s account, on the other hand, is another story. According to subscribers, David Eason’s OnlyFans page leaves very little room for imagination. In an old Instagram story, he posted a semi-censored picture with his mouth on what appeared to be Jenelle’s breast.
With that said, both Jenelle and David are consenting adults who can make a living any way they damn well please. Well, that’s unless they're doing it in an Airbnb in St. Thomas — namely the one they were kicked out of during the July 4 weekend.
Why did Jenelle and David get kicked out of their Airbnb? Ask Ruby Alvey.
Thanks to a woman on Twitter known only as Ruby Alvey, Jenelle’s latest family vacation was cut short. According to the ex-reality star, Ruby contacted Jenelle's Airbnb host and made false reports.
The user alleged that Jenelle and David were using the rental to create adult content and the family was subsequently asked to leave the property. Jenelle said that she has submitted countless complaints to Airbnb — but to no avail.
She wrote in a Facebook post, “This hater has been harassing me for months apparently and people sent me her page.”
“And because of Ruby Alvey’s actions, I will not be posting my kids for a while due to their safety,” she added. “Social media is the worst and everyone, learn from my experience. Don’t rent from Airbnb!”