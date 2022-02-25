Woman Shares Exhaustive Rules Her Airbnb Host Plastered Throughout the Rental in Viral Thread

"I inherited this sofa — I felt I had to take it but it has proved a terrible mistake and it keeps being damaged — spilt drinks etc and then rubbed with a cloth — which is the very worst thing that can be done if there is a spill. PLEASE — would you cover it with these sheets if you have a party or even just decide to use the room for drinks. I do this myself. Jonathan [last name redacted.]"

This is one of the many signs posted throughout the Airbnb Rose stayed in.