'Teen Mom's' Mackenzie McKee Using IVF to Become a Mom Again, But Fans Worry About the Risks

Just over six months after announcing her engagement to her "best friend," Khesanio Hall, Teen Mom alum Mackenzie McKee shared via Instagram on Nov. 5, 2024, that she is undergoing IVF. Mackenzie already has three children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Josh McKee. As you might know, her third pregnancy became high-risk due to her diabetes. November 2024 marked nearly 20 years that Mackenzie has lived with the disease, as she shared in an Instagram post.

While some fans are concerned about Mackenzie undergoing IVF, given the struggles she faced during her last pregnancy, a now-deleted Reddit thread suggested she underwent two transfers, which many are calling "dangerous." Here’s what we know about Mackenzie’s IVF journey so far and why fans are worried.

Everything to know about Mackenzie McKee IVF journey.

Mackenzie is ready to become a mom again through in vitro fertilization (IVF), and it seems she’s not overly concerned with the level of risk fans think is involved. Mackenzie’s IVF journey appears to have started on June 27, 2024 (possibly sooner), after she posted a clip of herself on Instagram dancing in a hospital gown to Tyga’s "Bops Goin Crazy." The caption read, "I heard there was a new episode tonight! @mtv watch to see how I’m tryin to get [pregnant emoji] again lol."

A commenter on that clip explained Mackenzie’s reasoning for undergoing IVF: "The fertility specialist told her that untying her tubes and trying naturally would give her a 20 percent chance, whereas IVF would give her a 60 percent chance, and she didn’t want to do surgery for just 20 percent."

By Sept. 3, 2024, Mackenzie shared on Instagram that she underwent egg retrieval, which one commenter pointed out "hurts so much." However, Mackenzie said she was able to enjoy the meal she wanted most following the procedure — chicken and waffles.

Mackenzie’s IVF cycle continued into October 2024 when she shared an update with fans, indicating that she had received her last dose. Patients undergoing IVF are given injectable hormone medications, with the treating physician determining how often these doses are given, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

On Nov. 5, 2024, the couple shared another moment at the hospital, celebrating their journey to have a baby. They were laughing and dancing, calling it the "pre-egg dance," possibly hinting that the visit was for the egg transfer.

However, on Nov. 12, a now-deleted Reddit thread on r/TeenMomOGandTeenMom2 suggested that Mackenzie underwent two transfers. Reddit user @PainfullyLoyal speculated that she allegedly did this because "it’s a higher chance that one would take, but there’s a higher-than-average chance of it being fraternal twins."

The speculation quickly sparked concern among fans about how dangerous this could be for Mackenzie, given her diabetes and past pregnancy complications. Redditor @jessmunn chimed in, "I pray for her that she doesn’t end up with twins. Pregnancy is already a lot on her body as is."