Ryan Edwards Made Some Big Changes Since His Split From Mackenzie Edwards

As most Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans know, Ryan Edwards has come a long way. And after he and Maci Bookout figured out the best way to co-parent their son, their relationship improved immensely. Now, some fans believe that Ryan is engaged to the mother of his unborn baby. And it wouldn't be the first time Ryan was engaged or even married. In the early days of the Teen Mom franchise, Maci and Ryan were engaged. And later, Ryan married Mackenzie Edwards, who he shares two kids with.

In May 2024, Ryan began openly dating a woman by the name of Amanda Conner. They confirmed her pregnancy in October 2024, and after Ryan's past with substance abuse issues and relationship troubles, fans applauded him for turning a new leaf. If that includes an engagement and a new marriage, fans are here for that as well.

Is Ryan Edwards from 'Teen Mom' engaged?

In September 2024, fans spotted what appeared to be an engagement ring on Amanda's finger on TikTok. Then, in November 2024, she posted a video of Ryan wearing a fake pregnancy belly and a sign after he told Amanda to "suck it up" regarding her pregnancy. The video and sign were meant to be a joke, but it's what the sign said that fueled the engagement rumors.

"I told my pregnant fiancé to suck it up," the sign said. Ryan was also shown with a watermelon strapped to his stomach, clearly in an effort to show him what life is lile for Amanda. But he was also all smiles in her TikTok and seemed more than willing to be part of the joke after his apparent comment to her.

@amandaa_conner I told him my back hurt.. he told me to suck it up 🫡 ♬ Play Wit Yo' B - Young Dolph

And, it seems, in doing so, Ryan and Amanda both confirmed that they're engaged. It's not clear how long of an engagement they prefer to have. Or, if Ryan and Mackenzie's divorce is finalized as of November 2024. But judging by the social media photos of Ryan and Amanda with Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney and Maci and Ryan's son, Amanda has been accepted into the fold.

Ryan Edwards has kids with two of his exes.

Teen Mom fans will probably never forget the problematic behavior from Ryan on the show over the years. He was also accused of trashing Mackenzie's house following their split, which came at a time when he was likely at an all-time low. But over the years, Ryan has managed to change himself for the better and Maci has even applauded his efforts on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. And these days, they co-parent their son Bentley.