'Teen Mom' Alum Ryan Edwards Met New Girlfriend Amanda Conner at Rehab Ryan Edwards has a new girlfriend following his divorce from Mackenzie Standifer in 2023.

It feels like it's been a whole lifetime since Maci Bookout was first on MTV's 16 and Pregnant with then-boyfriend Ryan Edwards. Maci and Ryan had their son Bentley in October 2008, and honestly, so much has changed since then. While they got engaged the following year, things fizzled out shortly after that, and they officially broke up in 2010.

Ryan wasn't the best co-parent to Bentley and started getting into trouble with the law. Meanwhile, Maci worked on finding a new man. After dating a man named Kyle King for a minute, she met her current husband, Taylor McKinney, whom she married in 2016.

Ryan also found love again. He married Mackenzie Standifer in 2017, and they had two kids together, Jagger and Stella. In February 2023, she filed for divorce from him, and things got uber messy. But it appears that as of late 2023, Ryan is dating again. Who is his girlfriend?

Ryan Edwards met his current girlfriend at rehab.

Ryan is currently dating a woman named Amanda Conner. They met while at the same rehab center and started dating in September 2023, per The Sun. She was there for a DUI. Amanda is also a mom of an 11-year-old son. Unfortunately, she lost custody of him in 2014 due to neglect and the fact that both she and her now ex-husband were incarcerated at the time, according to court papers obtained by the outlet. Her son is currently believed to be in the custody of her stepmom.

Like Ryan, she also has a long criminal history. Hers includes multiple arrests since 2009 for theft and drug offenses. These resulted in probation, suspended sentences, and a prison term in 2016. Some of her more recent arrests between 2021 and 2023 involved drug possession, paraphernalia, and the DUI she was in the facility for. The rest of those charges resulted in probation.

In March 2024, Maci posted an Instagram photo of with Amanda, Ryan, their son Bentley, and her husband Taylor, showing they were all spending Easter together. Since Amanda has gotten in trouble with the law a few times, many fans aren't sure how to feel about their relationship. They have been saying negative things about her, especially since Ryan marked a year of sobriety in April 2024, and she could be a bad influence.