'Love During Lockup': Tennie Hasn't Spoken to Rob's Mom in Four Years, and It's Likely His Fault (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Rob is so good at monitoring everything except when he's the issue. See why Tennie and his mom don't speak below. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 25 2024, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

The latest season of Love During Lockup is fire. One couple that has been raising brows are husband and wife Tennie and Rob, who are from Yukon, Okla. Tennie is a mom of two and has been doing her best to raise her kids while Rob has been in prison for the last 16 years.

But get this: Somehow, Rob is above the law and has a cell phone in his jail cell. And he's doing more than just calling his wife. He's monitoring her activities and the house through video cameras he has set up. Excuse me? The inmate is doing what!? Tennie has accepted the cameras (for now), but tensions are building as Rob is definitely overstepping his boundaries.

Adding to the drama, Rob seems bothered that Tennie doesn't have a good relationship with his mom, Kate. Leading up to his release, he asked Tennie to try and work things out with her. Distractify got a sneak peek of this conversation, which will be featured in the episode airing on April 26.

Source: WeTV

Tennie and Rob's mom Kate are not on good terms.

In an exclusive clip of Love After Lockup obtained by Distractify ahead of the April 26 episode, Tennie and Rob are doing a workout together over what appears to be FaceTime and he asks her for a favor. "I need you to meet my mother for lunch tomorrow," he asks Tennie, who seems shocked by his request. Rob explains that since he's getting out soon, he wants them to mend their relationship before he comes home.

"I don't know what the real tension is between you and her, Tennie. I don't get it," he says. Then Tennie fires back: "Really you. You are the reason we don't speak." She goes on to explain that four years ago, Rob asked her to send money over to his mom, Kate, so she did. Then, Rob thought about the situation, regretted it, and told Tennie to ask his mom for the money back, so she did. "I didn't really get too many words in. She hung up in my face and we haven't spoke since," Tennie said.

But what makes the matter worse is that Rob appears to have never told his mom that he told Tennie to ask for the money back, leaving his wife to be painted as the villain. We do know that this lunch does happen between the ladies as per the Love During Lockup sneak peek trailer below. But things don't go swimmingly.