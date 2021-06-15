'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Was in Excruciating Pain After Her BBL

Over the years, Jade Cline and her longtime boyfriend Sean Austin have had their personal lives under a microscope after their appearance on Young and Pregnant in 2018. In the episode, they welcomed a baby girl named Kloie, who is now 3 years old. Since then, Jade has made some major life changes, including mending her relationship with her mom, Christy Smith , and opening an in-home hair salon .

In addition, Jade is a single woman. After breaking up, getting back together, and then breaking up again, it appears that Sean and Jade have finally called it quits. But the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2 revealed that he was still by her side during one of the most traumatic times in her life. But what happened to Jade Cline ?

What happened to Jade Cline on ‘Teen Mom 2’?

In early 2021, reports revealed that Jade Cline had undergone plastic surgery and would document her journey on Season 10 of Teen Mom 2. But the aftermath of her Brazilian Butt Lift (often called a BBL) proved to be much more than she bargained for.

Before her surgery, co-star Briana DeJesus, who got a BBL in 2018, warned Jade that her downtime would be difficult, but in recent episodes of Teen Mom 2, viewers experienced Jade’s recovery firsthand. Although Jade was suffering from severe bleeding and pain, her support system did what they could to make her comfortable.

Along with her child’s father, Sean, and her co-star, Briana, Jade’s mom was there to help Jade through her post-surgery symptoms. But things went left when Christy was sent to pick up Jade’s pain medication and went missing for two hours, leaving her daughter in excruciating pain. Jade said in the June 8 episode, “The pain in my a-- and legs and back is f--king excruciating. I can’t even sleep. I can’t get comfortable. It’s even worse than I thought."

Sean criticized Jade’s mom for her absence and noted that her mother should have been back much sooner. He said in the episode, "She should have gone while her daughter was in surgery, got the medicine, and had it already. But she didn't."

It was at this point when an MTV producer stepped in and insisted that Jade be taken to the hospital. After the episode’s premiere, viewers were furious with Jade’s mom and suggested that she had taken Jade’s medication for herself, but the Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to clear things up.

In an Instagram story, Jade explained, "She dropped me off at the Airbnb to go get my prescriptions, but she said she couldn't find it anywhere and that's why it took her so long to get back. Of course, I was mad. I'm still upset about that whole thing. But I've moved on from it. I don't let things stay attached to me and cause me distress anymore." She also wrote, “My mom wouldn't take my pills and use them. Also, she's never used pain pills before or been addicted to them."