Are Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards Divorced? The 'Teen Mom' Star Sued His Ex for Custody

When Maci Bookout joined 16 and Pregnant for her reality TV debut in the early 2000s, she introduced the world to her past and present family. Over the years, we've watched Maci become a mom to her eldest son, Bentley, as a teenager and welcome two other children in adulthood with her two other children, Jayde and Maverick, with her husband, Taylor McKinney. Fans have also witnessed Maci navigate her relationship with Bentley's father, Ryan Edwards.

Although Maci and Ryan ended their romantic relationship in 2009, Ryan has remained on Teen Mom and its spinoffs due to his and his ex's co-parenting relationship. However, in recent years, Ryan's issues in with his second baby mama, Mackenzie Edwards, has caused chaos both in front of and behind the scenes. Since Ryan and Mackenzie separated, the two have discussed divorce and how they will handle the custody of their two children. But despite their legal proceedings, it's unclear if the Teen Mom stars are divorced.

Are 'Teen Mom' stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards divorced?

As far as we know, Ryan and Mackenzie are still legally married. In February 2024, legal documents provided by The U.S. Sun reported that the divorce case between the couple, who married in 2017, had been dismissed. Mackenzie filed for divorce in February 2023, but the case was dismissed one year later due to inactivity.

"It is ordered by the court that this case be, and the same is hereby dismissed, without prejudice, with the cost taxed against the plaintiff,” The couple's court papers read. While Ryan and Mackenzie's divorce hasn't been finalized yet, the exes have continued battling in court over their custody arrangements for their kids, Stella and Jagger.

Ryan Edwards filed a motion that demands Mackenzie see their kids.

In June 2024, Ryan filed a "Motion to Adopt a Temporary Parenting Plan” in Hamilton County. According to Ashley's Reality TV Roundup, Ryan asked the courts to allow him to visit his and Mackenzie's kids. He claims Mackenzie initially allowed him to see their kids through his mother, Jen Edwards. He said she reportedly stopped sending the kids to his mom and now wants a plan in action to ensure he sees them.

"Mother has recently refused to allow Father to exercise any parenting time with the minor children,” the legal docs read. “This is not in the children’s best interest.” Ryan's proposed plan would require Mackenzie to grant him access to the kids. Additionally, Ryan wants Mackenzie to pay for any legal fees he accrued to file the motion. The kids were reportedly last with Ryan during a visit that included his new girlfriend, Amanda Conner.

Does Ryan Edwards have custody of his and Maci Bookout's son, Bentley?

As Ryan and Mackenzie's custody and marriage legal woes continue, his custody agreement with his ex, Maci, is seemingly improving. The couple's relationship ended when Bentley, 15, was much younger, and Maci told People in July 2023 that the exes "never really had" a custody or co-parenting arrangement with Ryan, only his parents.

While she said the arrangement was "genuine," Ryan shared on Teen Mom: Family Reunion that he wishes he could see Bentley more by himself, if Maci would allow it to happen. "I'd just like to be able to—for Maci to be okay with me being able to see him," Ryan shared with hosts Nessa and Dr. Cheyenne Bryant during a Teen Mom: Family Reunion episode, per E! News. "I haven't been able to spend time with him just me in a long time."

Maci said at the reunion that her and Ryan's divided co-parenting relationship hurt their son and told him, "There is only one person that can help that hurt, and it's you." She also stated she would like to co-parent with him away from their children, and the couple both apologized for the hurtful things they've said to one another. At least one of Ryan's exes is willing to move on.