Maci Bookout Started a T-Shirt Company, but Is It Still in Business?

Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, banded together to start TTM, and fans of the couple were concerned to learn that TTM was labeled as an "inactive" brand in 2019. InTouch reported that the couple "failed to file the annual report that was due on April 1, 2019" which meant that their LLC was no longer a legitimate company until they got their paperwork cleared.

A similar thing had happened to their company in 2016, and all she and her husband had to do was submit an application for reinstatement. This didn't mean that TTM was a defunct company. It's not like they were prohibited from selling products online or anything.

Concerned fans reached out to the couple on social media, and Maci replied in a statement through the outlet, saying, "We were out of the country in August and just didn’t get the paperwork done. Our attorney notified us and is taking care of it for. Thanks for reaching out!"

They started TTM in 2013 and offer a wide variety of products, including T-shirts, accessories, shorts, and kids clothing.