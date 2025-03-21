Mackenzie McKee From ‘Teen Mom’ Sparks Pregnancy News After Sharing a Baby Update Mackenzie underwent an embryo transfer on 'Teen Mom' and is a mother of three children. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 21 2025, 5:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mackenziemckee

Since fans met her on 16 and Pregnant, Mackenzie McKee has faced many highs and lows. Her time on the series included her becoming a wife and mother of three in her teens and 20s to her children Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs. Mackenzie also married her children's father, Josh McKee, before they decided to part ways in 2022.

The MTV star's divorce brought her to her fiance, Khesanio Hall. In May 2024, the Jamaican soccer player proposed to her on the beach behind a stunning setup. "I can not believe I get to marry the most amazing human on earth!" Mackenzie wrote. "My best friend. I love you so much." The couple's plans for holy matrimony coincide with their expressing their desire to welcome more children into their family. After several clues, some want to know if Mackenzie is pregnant.

Is Mackenzie Taylor from 'Teen Mom' pregnant?

As far as we know, Mackenzie hasn't confirmed if she's pregnant. However, she and Khes are ready to try to welcome a child together, as they've shared on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. In a March 2025 episode, Mackenzie and her longtime boyfriend discussed having an embryo transfer in hopes of becoming pregnant. Mackenzie even revealed that there was a good chance she could become pregnant with twins and used spoons to demonstrate the possibility, per InTouch Weekly.

"They took an egg, they took a sperm and they made an embryo,” Mackenzie explained. “We have four embryos, right? But we are choosing to transfer two. Why are we choosing to transfer two? Because if you transfer two embryos, there’s an 80 percent chance one of them sticks and you have one baby. However, this comes with the risk that there’s a 20 percent chance that both of them stick and you have twins.”

While Khes didn't mind the idea of having twins, he shared that it was a "bad idea" for them to have more after the twins, which was something Mackenzie expressed wanting to do. However, the embryos haven't resulted in them having another baby, but the Teen Mom star gushed about the possibility while reflecting on the episode.

"Don’t always know what the next chapter looks like, but excited to take this journey with you all!" Mackenzie shared with fans on Instagram.

Although the reality star stated her and her husband-to-be's baby journey was just beginning, some eagle-eyed fans believed she may be secretly pregnant. In January 2025, a fan posted a screenshot on Reddit of her speaking at an IVF clinic. The fan also felt something was suspicious when she let her son, Jaxie, to stay home to go to a doctor's appointment. "If that's not to see the baby's heartbeat then I don't know what it is!" the fan said.