Home > Television > Reality TV From Teen Parents to Now: The Latest on Weston and Whitney from '16 & Pregnant' Whitney and Weston from '16 & Pregnant' live very different lives now. By D.M. Published Dec. 1 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Teen Mom UK

When 16 & Pregnant premiered in 2009, it became an instant hit. The groundbreaking MTV series followed the lives of pregnant teenagers as they navigated relationships, school, and the daunting transition into parenthood. Unlike other reality shows, 16 & Pregnant focused on real-life struggles rather than glitz and drama. Each episode followed a different teen mom, offering viewers an intimate look at her journey from pregnancy to early motherhood.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Purvis, one of the memorable stars from the first season of the show, became a fan favorite as the seasons played out. Her episode followed her life in Georgia as she prepared for the arrival of her son, Weston Owen Gosa — with her then-boyfriend Weston Gosa. So, what have Whitney and Weston been up to since her time on the show? Here’s what we know about her post-reality TV journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney’s Journey After ‘16 & Pregnant’ was a rollercoaster.

Whitney’s episode stood out. Viewers connected with her struggles as a teen mom balancing her dreams with the responsibilities of raising a child. After the cameras stopped rolling, Whitney continued to share glimpses of her life on social media. She welcomed a second son, River Blake Gosa, and dedicated much of her time to raising her kids. However, Whitney’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges. Her relationship with Weston took a turn for the worse shortly after they welcomed their son.

According to TMZ, Whitney faced legal troubles after her time on the show, including three arrests for incidents such as property destruction and an altercation where she reportedly attacked Weston with a broom. In July, Whitney was arrested for failing to make child support payments to Weston. The former reality star was eventually ordered to pay Weston $373 a month in child support, which includes the back payments she owes to her ex-boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney's arrest followed a court order requiring her to participate in the Parental Accountability Court Program and meet its conditions, which she allegedly failed to do, according to legal documents obtained by The Sun. She welcomed her first child, Weston Jr., during her time on 16 & Pregnant and gave birth to their second son, River Blake, in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Weston Gosa has been raising the children he shares with Whitney.

Whitney and Weston’s relationship has been over for some time, and the two appear to have a strained co-parenting relationship. In addition to Whitney’s failure to complete child support payments, she was also arrested for making terroristic threats against her ex-boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2020, Weston filed an application for a protective order against the former MTV star. Per documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, Whitney arrived at Weston’s residence to pick up their then-five-year-old son, River, but Weston noticed she didn’t have a car seat.