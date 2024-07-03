Home > Television > Reality TV '16 and Pregnant' Alum Whitney Purvis Arrested for Failing to Pay Child Support On July 3, 2024, former '16 and Pregnant' star Whitney Purvis was arrested for failing to comply with court-ordered child support payments. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 3 2024, Published 3:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @nurvispurvis_

After losing custody of her sons, Weston Jr. and River, to her ex-boyfriend Weston Gosa, 16 and Pregnant star Whitney Purvis has kept a relatively low profile. Despite her attempts to stay out of the spotlight, Whitney has been in trouble with the law quite a few times.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, Whitney was arrested in early July 2024. Curious about why? Keep reading for all the details on her arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

'16 and Pregnant' star Whitney Purvis has been arrested again.

According to TMZ, Whitney was arrested after a judge discovered she had not been making child support payments. Court documents revealed that a Floyd County, Ga. judge ordered her arrest on Tuesday, July 3, for contempt of court due to her failure to meet the child support requirements. The outlet reported that Whitney has been booked and is presently in custody, where she has been instructed to serve a 48-hour jail sentence.

In addition to her time in jail, the former MTV personality faces financial consequences. She has been instructed to pay an extra $20 each month to cover overdue support, in addition to her current obligation of $353 per month.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney has been arrested several times in the past.

As previously stated, Whitney has had several run-ins with the law. In 2012, she was arrested for reportedly shoplifting a pregnancy test from Walmart. That same year, she and Weston were accused of damaging someone's laptop and phone.

In 2015, she was arrested for allegedly assaulting Weston with a broom. According to police reports from TMZ, she broke into Weston's house by throwing a wheel through two windows and then whacked him with a metal broom handle. She allegedly hit Weston in the leg and side. Whitney was booked for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor trespassing.

Article continues below advertisement

On Oct. 14, 2021, Whitney was arrested and booked for an incident reportedly happening on Sept. 27, 2021. She faced charges of felony terroristic threats and acts, and was later released on a $5,000 bond.