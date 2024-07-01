Rock Ross Was Attacked in Canada After Playing a Kendrick Lamar Song at His Show

Adding a bit of fuel to the fire, it seems that Drake himself liked the video of Rick's assault on Instagram.

Apparently the Great Rap Beef of 2024 hasn't settled down yet. What started off as a lighthearted clash between Drake , Kendrick Lamar , and J Cole quickly devolved into a dangerous dispute that has left the world of rap in shambles — from Kendrick calling Drake a pedophile to Drake's security guard being shot outside of his home. Left and right, other artists in the industry have been choosing sides, and now, Rick Ross is the latest big name involved.

After a show in Vancouver, Canada, Drake's home turf, Rick Ross was reportedly attacked by a group of men who were unhappy that the rapper played a controversial Kendrick Lamar track to close out his show, TMZ explains . Here's what really happened.

After playing the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver on the night of June 31, 2024, Rick Ross made the decision to close out their set by blasting "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar, a Drake diss track that calls the Canadian rapper a pedophile. This angered a group of around 15 Drake fans known as the "BC demons," who cornered Rick and his crew after the show.

What began as a verbal altercation quickly devolved into a brawl, according to a video shared by TMZ. While there's currently no update on the state of Rick's health or whether he was severely injured during the fight, it definitely looks like he may have been punched directly in the face.

Adding a bit of fuel to the fire, it seems that Drake himself liked the video of Rick's assault on Instagram, as well.

Fans in the comments had plenty to say about the situation, with one warning, "[Drake] better stay out of [Los Angeles] and [Florida]."

"This is Canada. Don’t you know Drake is our future prime minister?!" another fan commented.