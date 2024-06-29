Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Travis Scott and SZA Still Haven't Disproven the Dating Rumors — Could It Be True? Travis' dating history is rumored to include Rihanna and a Kylie Jenner lookalike. By Alex West Jun. 29 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Despite being one of the biggest musicians in the world, Travis Scott manages to keep his dating life on the low pretty well. In the past, he's dated some high-profile celebrities, but now not everyone's fully sure what his romantic status is.

The rapper shares two children with Kylie Jenner, but the pair split in 2022. While Kylie has seemingly moved on with actor Timothée Chalamet, Travis is also rumored to be dating a famous singer. Here is everything you need to know about Travis' current relationship status.

Who is Travis Scott dating?

There's this ongoing rumor that Travis and SZA have linked up. The theory started in 2023 when Travis appeared on stage at her show in Manchester. Some steamy chemistry caught fans' eyes and they've been chattering about it ever since.

Source: Getty Images

Clarity was never given to fans, so there's no confirmation that Travis and SZA are actually dating. In fact, other than that hot on-stage moment, they haven't had any major public appearances together. As for now, Travis is deemed single until proven otherwise.

Who has Travis Scott dated?

Source: Getty Images Flo Milli, Chantel Jeffries, and Justine Skye

Travis might be private, but he isn't secretive. After all, he has dated some major names. According to Who's Dated Who, Travis was previously linked to female rapper Flo Milli.

In July 2014, rumors spiraled about Travis and Rubi Rose potentially being an item in 2015. There's also been theories that he's dated Justine Skye and Chantel Jeffries (before his relationship with Kylie).

One of his most controversial alleged relationships was with Rojean Kar. It was particularly scandalous because Rojean is considered to be a total Kylie lookalike, which put Travis in an uncomfortable position when he had to dissuade the rumors.

According to The Mirror, he wrote in a statement: “It’s a lot of weird s--t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video. I don’t know this person, I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional story telling."

However, Rojean wasn't letting him off that easily. She clapped back, barking that they did have a past together. "To say you don’t know me and you’ve never been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me?" she wrote on social media, according to The Mirror. "You cheat on that b---h every single f--king night. The whole f--king city sees it! Don’t do this."

Source: Getty Images Rihanna and Travis Scott at the Paris Saint-Germain soccer match in 2015.

Travis was also previously linked to musician Rihanna in 2015. While they were seen together, neither confirmed their potential romance, but they didn't deny it, either.