What Was Timothee Chalamet "Dune" During 'The Kardashians' Filming? We Want a Cameo! Rumors swirl about the status of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. And the answers may lie in 'The Kardashians.' By Jamie Lerner Apr. 3 2024, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

We now know that The Kardashians Season 5 is coming in May 2024 but we want to know everything there is to know about it. A lot has changed in the world of the Kardashians since they first started Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007. Almost 20 years later, Kylie and Kendall are entrepreneurs, and Kylie is even a mother of two.

Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim seem to have sorted out much of their interpersonal drama as they settle down into the next phase of their lives as Kourtney is recently married and Kim is recently divorced. Now, Kylie Jenner is dating Timothee Chalamet, although there are rumors of a breakup. Regardless, will Timothee appear on Hulu’s The Kardashians?

Timothee Chalamet is likely not on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 5.

While there’s no way to know for sure until The Kardashians’ fifth season airs on Disney Plus, we have some hints to help us predict. Back when Timothee and Kylie went public with their relationship in Sept. 2023, the questions already began about whether he would consider appearing on the show. In the past, it’s been traditional for the Kardashian clan's significant others to appear in their series.

At the time, an anonymous Hollywood insider told The Sun, “I don't think he's going to pop up on the reality show the way some of the other Kardashian suitors have, and I don't think Kylie has any expectation that he would. It’s not how he rolls.”

He justified this by saying that Timothee will always prioritize his career first. “Timothee is very careful with his personal conduct in relationships because one dumb mistake can send everything he's built down the toilet,” he said. “Timothee has a strong sense of boundaries and is obsessed with managing his reputation.”

All of this suggests that Timothee would likely not appear in The Kardashians, even if he was going strong with Kylie. The insider makes it clear that if Kylie was to impact his career negatively, he would choose his career. “Timothee does have this overwhelming passion to not just be a working actor but to be a major star, and he is one of the most competitive people you can meet in this business.

HOW is Timothée WITH KYLIE!? It still blows my MIND — 𝕂𝕖𝕣𝕒 ✨ (@luvalwayskera) April 3, 2024

“The danger for Kylie is that if she ever gets in the way of Timothee’s goals, it's all over,” he added. “But right now it's full steam ahead.” That was over six months ago in Sept. 2023, but in the early months of 2024, rumors have been circulating that Kylie and Timothee split up.