Khloé Kardashian Says Her Morning Includes Making School Lunches and Waking Up the Kids Khloé Kardashian shares her morning routine on 'The Kardashians,' but skeptics don't think the Kardashian and Jenner sisters do it all without help.

Khloé explains what her morning is like with two young kids in an episode of The Kardashians.

The Kardashian/Jenner sisters have always been open about hiring nannies.

No matter how much they might try to be perceived as "normal" or "just like us," Khloé Kardashian and her sisters just aren't cutting it on The Kardashians. From raising their kids to having cheat meals of hearty burgers and fries, try as they might, the Kardashian/Jenner family isn't really fooling anyone.

And in the Nov. 23 episode of The Kardashians, we see another attempt when Khloé shares her supposed morning routine with her kids. But it's hard to believe this is what her everyday life looks like. Now, we aren't saying that Khloé and her sisters aren't hands-on parents, but even those who aren't literal billionaires don't say no to help if they can afford it.

Khloé Kardashian shares her morning routine on 'The Kardashians.'

In The Kardashians episode, Khloé explains how she wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to workout and have enough time to wake up daughter True for school. Khloé even goes into detail about a gradual wake-up routine she has with True and, she explains, she typically sets out clothes for her school-aged daughter the night before.

Khloé is also shown packing True's lunch, which, she says, she does every day. We also get a shot of Tatum crawling into True's room from God know's where and then proceeding to get into toys while True gets ready for school in the bathroom. And in that regard, Khloé's morning routine with her young kids is incredibly relatable.

The only problem is, we aren't so sure if the whole thing is authentic. In the past, Khloé and her sisters have been accused by fans of putting on a show of being relatable and down-to-earth. And, since the sisters also serve as executive producers of the Hulu reality series, it stands to reason that Khloé might be inclined to make sure a segment like this makes it into an episode for just that reason.

The Kardashians have talked about their nannies before.

Of course it's entirely possible that Khloé really does wake up with both of her kids each morning and that she has a morning routine with them both. But she might also have the help of nannies while doing so. Or, at the very least, shortly after True heads off to school. The Kardashian/Jenner family has always been pretty open about nannies and we've even seen them on the show.

