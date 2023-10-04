Social Media Users Believe That Tristan Khloé Are Still Shacking Up

The Gist: Social media users believe that Tristan Thompson is still living with Khloé Kardashian as a way to try and win her back.

Tristan Thompson's home situation was revealed during the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians.

Ever since Tristan “Three Trimester” Thompson’s philandering was put on a front street, the baller never quite earned the benefit of the doubt from the general public. Not only did he cheat on Khloé Kardashian multiple times, he did so while she was pregnant. Additionally, he stooped lower by cheating with a family friend, Jordyn Woods, who he initiated contact with. Still, Khloé has forgiven the NBA player for his transgressions and continues to remain cordial with him for the sake of the kids — even though folks have suspicions that the pair are likely together.

That said, when social media users learned that Tristan was living temporarily with Khloé during the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians, folks weren’t shocked. Many people believe that the Good American founder will have moments were she despises him, but will always have romantic feelings for him. So, the pair living together doesn’t come as much of a surprise. However, is the baller still living with Khloé? That’s the million dollar question.

Does Tristan still live with Khloé Kardashian?

We’re not too sure, but if we had to guess, homeboy is still shacking up wth Khloé. For starters, the pair now share two children together, 5-year-old True and 1-year-old Tatum. And since the pair were co-parenting after their breakup, it’s presumed that the children were spending time separately with both parents.

So, now that Tristan has been living at Khloe’s residence, it may have given the pair ease with parenting. That said, it’s easy to see why it’s believed the pair are still shacking up.

Not to mention, Tristan has made it painfully obvious on episodes of The Kardashians that he still has feelings for Khloé. And while he knew he royally screwed up — and I do mean royally — he hopes that the pair can one day rekindle their romantic flame. So, one of the best ways to get those wheels in motion is to stay close to your lover. And since Khloé gave him a chance after his first transgression, the man may believe he can woo her and get another chance.

Why did Tristan Thompson move in with Khloé Kardashian?

It appears that the NBA player moved in with Khloé due to issues with his primary residence. If we flashback to the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians, Khloé explained that Tristan’s California residence is no longer livable due to crazy weather in California at the time.

“Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” Khloé said in a confessional. “So Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed.” Interestingly, Tristan’s pad is in the midst of renovations, which were being made when he resided at the home, but once the damage occurred he packed his bags.

Khloé also shared that she has been there for Tristan during hard times including the loss of his late mother, Andrea. Not to mention, Andrea was the caretaker of Amiri, Tristan’s younger brother, who is disabled. And since family is important to her, being there for Tristan was a no-brainer.