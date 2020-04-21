Kylie Jenner Rocking No Makeup Shows Just How Flawless Her Skin Really Is

Wow that's Kylie Jenner with no makeup I have to say she looks cute pic.twitter.com/rHfag35zBj

On April 19, Kylie was spotted in Beverly Hills paying a visit to her pal Stassi Karanikolaou. Her look was decidedly ultra casual, as the Lip Kit mogul wore tie-dye sweats, her natural hair pulled into a loose bun, and no shoes or socks. Kylie's face also sported no makeup whatsoever.

We think she looks happy and relaxed — and totally ready to chow down on those salt and vinegar potato chips. What do you think?