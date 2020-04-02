Does Kylie Jenner Look Better Before or After Veneers? You Decide

People are never not curious about Kylie Jenner . (Spoiler alert: It’s us. We’re people.) There’s always something happening between her most recent cosmetic releases to babies, beaus, and everything in between. It’s no wonder the world is watching this glamorous branch on the Kardashian family tree.

And, of course, we are highly familiar with her closed-lipped smile. The girl can smize like nobody’s business. But we also know she’s had some work done to the natural one hiding in there. Let's take a look at her veneer journey.