Home > Entertainment Martin Mull's Daughter Says the Actor Died After a "Vigilant Fight Against a Long Illness" Martin Mull was known for a number of TV shows and movies. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 1 2024, Updated 7:31 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, actor and comedian Martin Mull died after a long battle with an illness he hadn't been very forthcoming about with the general public. His daughter, Maggie Mull, shared on Instagram that Martin died "after a valiant fight against a long illness," but what was Martin Mull's cause of death exactly?

Article continues below advertisement

He was 80 years old at the time of his death. To some, he was known as Roseanne's sarcastic boss in the original Roseanne series. He also played a long-running recurring character in Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. To others, Martin is remembered as a comedic actor in any number of other television shows and even movies. He was even known to sing from time to time.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What was Martin Mull's cause of death?

When Martin's daughter posted about his death on Instagram following the loss, she wrote, "I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness. He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny."

Martin's daughter didn't share any other details surrounding what illness led to her father's death. However, he will be missed by many for his comedic timing, his numerous appearances across various television shows over the years, and for a career that never quite hit a roadblock of any kind. His last known roles were in 2023 in The Afterparty and Not Dead Yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Mull was married three separate times — who were his wives?

Martin is survived by his daughter and his wife, singer Wendy Haas. Prior to marrying Wendy, Martin had been married to a woman by the name of Sandra Baker. Before that, Martin was married to author Kristin Johnson for six years.