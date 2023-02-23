Home > Television Source: ABC Who Is the Ghost Guest Star In the New Episode of ‘Not Dead Yet’? By Haylee Thorson Feb. 22 2023, Published 7:54 p.m. ET

ABC’s new supernatural sitcom Not Dead Yet premiered on Feb. 8, and it quickly amassed one of the largest audiences the network has seen in years. Starring Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez, New Girl’s Hannah Simone, Superstore’s Lauren Ash, and more, the comedy contains no shortage of star-studded talent.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the celebrity appearances don’t end there. Every episode features a ghost guest star from an impressive roster of renowned actors and actresses. So, who is the Not Dead Yet ghost in Episode 4?

Source: Getty Images Shelby Chong, Claire Lake, Tommy Chong and Don Lake.

Article continues below advertisement

Don Lake plays the ghost in Episode 4 of ‘Not Dead Yet.’

In Season 1, Episode 4, “Not Dating Yet,” Don Lake guest stars as the ghost. Per the Feb. 22 episode’s official logline: “Nell’s friends rally to set her up on some dates, but Nell isn’t sure she’s ready to move on. Edward has better luck finding a match.”

The 66-year-old Canadian actor, writer, and producer is best known for Space Force, Zootopia, and Dumb and Dumber To. Additionally, he has starred in episodes of Bonnie, Watching Ellie, NCIS, Pup Academy, and more. The award-winning actor’s repertoire also includes a significant array of voice-acting gigs, such as American Dad!, Rugrats, American Dragon: Jake Long, Pepper Ann, and Super Dave: Daredevil for Hire, among others.

Article continues below advertisement

Happy Birthday Claire. Our ray of sunshine, eternal light and beacon of knowledge and hope. May smiles and good wishes fill your day. ❤️and if you play your cards right there may be a cake. pic.twitter.com/UjVzW5TFWe — Don Lake (@donlakeofficial) January 29, 2021

In 2017, Don was nominated for a Behind the Voice Actors award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film for Zootopia alongside Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

He’s also been nominated for a Daytime Emmy, Gold Derby Award, Canadian Comedy Award, and Phoenix Critics Society Award. In 2004, he won a Florida Film Critics Circle Award for Best Ensemble Cast for his role in the 2003 comedy/musical A Mighty Wind. Per IMDb, Don is one of Cheaper By the Dozen’s Bonnie Hunt’s writing partners. He is currently married to Claire Lake, and they share two children.

‘Not Dead Yet’ features a star-studded cast of ghost guest stars.

Source: ABC

Don Lake isn’t the only A-list ghost guest star on Not Dead Yet. The ABC sitcom starring Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez and New Girl’s Hannah Simone will feature new celebrity ghosts every week.

Article continues below advertisement

These appearances include, but are not limited to Ed Begley Jr. (Pineapple Express), Mo Collins (Parks and Recreation), Deborah S. Craig (Broadway's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Telma Hopkins (Family Matters), Martin Mull (Clue), Rhea Perlman (Cheers), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live), Tony Plana (Ugly Betty), Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), and Julia Sweeney (Work in Progress).

What is ‘Not Dead Yet’ about?

Source: ABC

Not Dead Yet is a new ABC sitcom starring and executive produced by Gina Rodriguez. The series follows Nell Serrano (Gina Rodriguez) as she navigates life post-breakup and takes on a job as an obituary writer to pay the bills. However, she soon finds that her new career comes with a haunting twist.